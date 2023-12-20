Health Services Secretary Visits Kenosha; Praises Local Services

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County is center stage for its collaborative efforts for Human Services.

Wisconsin Health Service Secretary Kirsten Johnson visited Kenosha this week to get a first hand look at the Kenosha County Public Health Lab, the ADRC loan closet, and KORI overdose response initiative.

Officials also informed the secretary about the county’s agreement with Lake Behavioral Hospital as well as the Families First and Long-Term Support programs in the DCFS.

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman told WLIP that she received positive feedback from Secretary Johnson.

Secretary Johnson is a Kenosha native and was appointed to her current position earlier this year.

State reps Amanda Nedweski and Tip McGuire joined Johnson and Kerkman on the tour.