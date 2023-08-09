Hate Crime, Abuse Charges Filed in Alleged Attack on Elderly Woman in Kenosha

(Kenosha, WI) A Kenosha woman was charged Tuesday, after she reportedly attacked a woman, and slung racial remarks at her. Police say Joan Lachman was arrested Monday afternoon for the incident that took place in the 6-thousand block of 34th Avenue. Authorities say the 57-year-old struck the victim multiple times, dragged her by her hair, threw things at her, and yelled racial epithets. Lachman now faces a hate crime charge, as well as felony physical abuse of an elderly person, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. She’s due in court next Wednesday.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-9-23)