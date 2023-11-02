Gurnee Woman Critically Injured After Being Pinned Between Cars After Crash

(Gurnee, IL) A multi vehicle accident left one person hospitalized in Gurnee. The incident started with a rear end crash on Grand Avenue east of Dilley’s Road on Wednesday morning. As the occupants of the two vehicles waited for police, a woman stepped out of the front vehicle to inspect the damage to her car…that’s when a third vehicle struck the rear car, pinning the woman in between the first two. The 44-year-old Gurnee woman was hospitalized in critical condition. No other injuries were reported. The matter remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-2-23)