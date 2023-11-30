Gurnee to Honor Four People for Heroic Life Saving Efforts in Two Unrelated Crashes

(Gurnee, IL) Three civilians and one Gurnee Police officer will be honored for their heroism after two separate acts this month. During a Monday meeting, Lisa Rivera, Nicholas Lunsford and William Eichholtz will be publicly acknowledged for their efforts in saving a woman pinned between two vehicles after a crash back on November 1st. Meanwhile Officer Kassandra Canadzic will be presented with a life-saving award for pulling people out of a burning vehicle, even after her squad car was struck by a drunk driver.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-30-23)