Guardian Recovery Network and Froedtert South to Open 72-Bed Addiction Treatment Center in Kenosha by Summer 2025

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)—Guardian Recovery Network and Froedtert South are opening a new drug and alcohol addiction treatment center in Kenosha, set to begin operation in the summer of 2025.

The facility will be located in the Palmer Building at the Froedtert Kenosha Center and will feature 72 beds.

It will offer a range of services, including medical detox, residential inpatient care, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient programs.

The center aims to provide comprehensive, evidence-based treatment plans tailored to individual needs, incorporating both clinical and holistic approaches​.