Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks Beginning For New County Services Building

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Construction is officially underway on the new county services building in Kenosha’s Sun Plaza.

The new building will house a number of services including the Kenosha County Job Center.

The 20 million dollar project will also feature renovations to several buildings in the area.

The Job Center will now be closer to the population that most needs those and other services as well as be in closer proximity to the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood.

The current job center on south Sheridan Road will be redeveloped as well.