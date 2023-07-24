Green Oaks Man Charges in Late June Shots Fired Incident in Lake County

(Green Oaks, IL) A man is facing charges stemming from a Green Oaks shooting last month. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say an extensive investigation of the June 29th incident led to the arrest of Andrew Szech. Szech is accused of firing shots at a group of people after what was called a “disagreement.” No one was injured, but a nearby house was struck with bullets. The 42-year-old now faces charges including reckless discharge of a firearm, and aggravated driving on a revoked license. Bond was set at 300-thousand-dollars.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-24-23)