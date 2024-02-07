Grayslake Police Dub Attempted Kidnapping “Unfounded,” Close Case

(Grayslake, IL) A spate of attempted luring and kidnapping reports have been made in Lake County over recent weeks, one of them has come to a conclusion. Police in Grayslake say they looked into an attempted kidnapping report from January 26th, about a 17-year-old being grabbed by one of two men who approached in a van. The alleged victim in the case told police that they were able to break free, and the men were able to flee. In a press release Tuesday, Grayslake Police say they ran an extensive investigation into the matter and have declared the kidnapping report to be unfounded. They also say since the matter involved a juvenile, they will have no further details or comments.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-7-24)