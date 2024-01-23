Grand Jury Indicts Man Over Fatal 2022 Hit and Run in Southern Lake County

(Waukegan, IL) An Arlington Heights man is due in court today, after getting hit with a Lake County Grand Jury indictment for a fatal hit and run. 67-year-old Gary Bozza is accused of striking and killing 38-year-old Jose Portillo with his vehicle in Lake Zurich. The December 2022 incident was witnessed by police, who attempted to render aid to the victim, while the suspect vehicle took off. Bozza was hit last week with two felony counts of failure to report a crash involving death.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-23-24)