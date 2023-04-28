TUDN 1220 TUDN 1220AM Logo

Gov. Evers Visits UW-Parkside; Honors Chancellor Ford

abril 28, 2023 6:12AM CDT
Pictured from left: WI Reps Tip McGuire (D-Kenosha); Tod Ohnstad (D-Kenosha); UW-Parkside Chancellor Deborah Ford; Gov. Tony Evers (D-Wisconsin) (Photo Credit: UW Parkside/Submitted)

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Governor Tony Evers visited UW-Parkside yesterday.

Governor Evers met with four classes and spoke about mental health, preparing for finals, and taking care of yourself.

Evers talked in Applied Health Sciences, Social Psychology, Work-Based Learning, and statics. Governor Evers also honored outgoing chancellor Deborah Ford during his visit.

He recognized her for her 14 years of service and dedication to UW-Parkside.

In a statement Chancellor Ford said “I am grateful to Gov. Evers for taking the time to meet with our students today…It has been my absolute pleasure to serve and be a part of the UW-Parkside community and it will forever hold a special place in my heart.”

