Gov. Evers Visits UW-Parkside; Honors Chancellor Ford

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Governor Tony Evers visited UW-Parkside yesterday.

Governor Evers met with four classes and spoke about mental health, preparing for finals, and taking care of yourself.

Evers talked in Applied Health Sciences, Social Psychology, Work-Based Learning, and statics. Governor Evers also honored outgoing chancellor Deborah Ford during his visit.

He recognized her for her 14 years of service and dedication to UW-Parkside.

In a statement Chancellor Ford said “I am grateful to Gov. Evers for taking the time to meet with our students today…It has been my absolute pleasure to serve and be a part of the UW-Parkside community and it will forever hold a special place in my heart.”