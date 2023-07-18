Gov. Evers On Hand As Newly Reconstructed Highway 50 Officially Opens

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Governor Tony Evers visited Kenosha Monday for the ribbon cutting of the newly reopened Highway 50 project.

Governor Evers was joined by local dignitaries including Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian and Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman.

Evers said that Highway 50 is an important roadway connecting the various communities in Southeast Wisconsin.

The governor emphasized the safety measures implemented during the reconstruction of the highway.

Gov. Evers credited the various stakeholders for working together to keep access to the roadway during the multi-year project.

Kenosha County Executive Kerkman said that Highway 50 drives Kenosha County’s economy.

Mayor Antaramian echoed the county executive’s sentiments about the importance of investing in infrastructure.

The mayor also offered a special thanks for the Wisconsin DOT staff that worked through some of the issues and delays that popped up during the construction work.

The highway 50 reconstruction project took more than a decade to go from design plans to completion.

Its initial cost estimate was nearly 90 million dollars.