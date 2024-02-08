Gov. Evers Expresses Doubt Over GOP Approving New Legislative Maps

(Madison, WI) (AP) Gov. Tony Evers has voiced skepticism about the possibility of the Republican-controlled Legislature passing new legislative maps that the Democrat proposed. Evers was asked about Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu floating the possibility earlier Wednesday of the Senate voting on the Evers maps. Evers says “I’ll believe it when I see it.” The Wisconsin Supreme Court is weighing maps submitted by Evers and others after it ruled in December that the current Republican-drawn maps were unconstitutional. The political stakes are huge for both sides in the presidential battleground state. Republicans have had a firm grip on the Legislature since 2011.

Associated Press