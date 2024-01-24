Gov. Evers Declares “Year of the Worker” in State of the State Speech

(Madison, WI) (AP) Gov. Tony Evers vowed in his State of the State speech Tuesday to veto any bill that would limit access to abortions and announced plans to expand access to emergency contraception. Evers also declared 2024 the “Year of the Worker” and called on Republicans and Democrats to work together on addressing workforce issues, including expanding access to affordable housing, child care and paid family leave. Evers also called on the Legislature to release funding to address PFAS pollution. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos derided the address, Evers sixth State of the State, as full of failed ideas.

Associated Press