GOP Tax Cut Plan Moves to State Senate, Governor’s Stance Unclear

(Madison, WI) (AP) Wisconsin Republicans are moving closer toward passing their $2 billion tax cut plan. The state Assembly passed the legislation Tuesday. It goes next to the state Senate. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu supports the plan but it’s unclear where Gov. Tony Evers stands. Evers used his partial veto powers to scale back a $3.5 billion income tax plan Republicans included in the state budget to just $175 million and vetoed a $2 billion GOP tax cut plan in November that mirrored the one the Assembly approved Tuesday. The governor says only that he’s looking for ways to make taxes more fair.

Associated Press