Good Samaritans Rescue Person From Burning Vehicle After Crash

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–A person was rescued by Good Samaritans from a burning vehicle yesterday.

Pleasant Prairie Police say it happened around 5:50 PM in the 69-hundred block of 88th Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene of the single vehicle crash, citizens had already started extricating the person inside while fighting the flames with a fire extinguisher.

The officer also began to fight the flames while the fire department arrived.

The person rescued was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

No further details on the crash were released.