Gas Prices Slide in Wisconsin and Illinois Ahead of 4th of July

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices have fallen over the last week in the region. According to AAA, the average gallon of gas in Wisconsin costs $3.42…down 11-cents from last week, and 12-cents below the national average. Kenosha County prices fell 8 cents over the last week to $3.67. In Illinois, the current average for a gallon of gas stands at $3.93, which is down 9-cents from this point last week, but still 39-cents higher than the national average. Lake County saw a 12-cent drop to $4.11.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-20-23)