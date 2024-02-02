Gas Prices Show Slight Declines Headed Into The Weekend

(Milwaukee, WI) Gas prices didn’t make much movement over the last week on either side of the state line. AAA says the average for a gallon of gas in Wisconsin runs $2.73, which is a drop of 3-cents from last week, and sits 42-cents below the national average. Kenosha County saw a 5-cent drop to $2.69. In Illinois an average gallon of gas stands at $3.20, which is down 3-cents from last week, and remains above the national average by 5-cents. Lake County prices saw an 8-cent drop to an average of $3.15.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-2-24)