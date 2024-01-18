Gas Prices Show Big Leaps on Both Sides of the State Line

(Milwaukee, WI) Gas prices have shot up on both sides of the state line. According to AAA, the average gallon of gas in Wisconsin currently stands at $2.74, an 8-cent jump from this time last week, but still 35-cents below the national average. Kenosha County jumped 6-cents to $2.70. In Illinois, the average gallon of gas runs $3.23…an 18-cent jump from last week and 14-cents above the national average. Lake County saw a 28-cent increase to an average of $3.26.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-18-24)