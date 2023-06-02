Gas Prices See Small Drop in Wisconsin, Illinois

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices have dropped on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Wisconsin currently runs $3.50…which is down 6 cents from last week, and is 7-cents below the national average. Kenosha County dropped 2-cents to $3.69. In Illinois, the average gallon of gas is currently $3.91…a drop of 6-cents from last week, but still 34-cents higher than the national average. Currently, the state has the 9th highest average price in the country. Lake County saw a drop of 12-cents to $4.00.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-2-23)