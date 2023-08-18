Gas Prices See Big Jumps Over Last Week, Kenosha County Up Over 20-Cents

(Milwaukee, WI) Gas prices have increased on both sides of the state line. AAA says in Wisconsin, the average gallon of gas runs $3.72…up 9-cents from last week, but still 15-cents below the national average. Kenosha County saw a big 23-cent jump over the last week to $3.94. In Illinois, the average gallon of gas jumped 12-cents over the last week to $4.17. That number is 30-cents higher than the national average, and the 9th highest average price in the country. Lake County also saw a double-digit increase, up 15-cents to $4.27.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-18-23)