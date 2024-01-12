Gas Prices Rise in Kenosha and Lake County

(Kenosha, WI) Gas prices have shown a mixed bag on either side of the state line. AAA says Wisconsin prices jumped 7-cents to a current average of $2.73, a number that is 34-cents below the national average. Kenosha County saw a 16-cent increase, also to $2.73. Meanwhile the average for a gallon of gas in Illinois is currently $3.01, which is a drop of 6-cents from last week, and 6-cents below the national average. Lake County, however, saw an 11-cent increase from last week to $3.11.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-12-24)