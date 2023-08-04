Gas Prices Rise Again on Both Sides of State Line

(Milwaukee, WI) Gas prices have increased for the second straight week. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Wisconsin runs $3.63, a 9-cent increase over last week, but 20-cents below the national average. Kenosha County prices increased 7-cents to $3.71. Illinois prices currently run $4.05, a 9-cent increase over last week as well…and 22-cents higher than the national average. Illinois currently has the 8th highest average gas prices in the country. In Lake County, prices increased 4-cents over the last week to $4.17.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-4-23)