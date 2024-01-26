Gas Prices Relatively Unchanged Heading Into Weekend

(Milwaukee, WI) After a big jump last week, gas prices on both sides of the state line didn’t move much over the past week. According to AAA, the average gallon of gas in Wisconsin runs $2.76, a 2-cent jump from last week, but still 25-cents below the national average. Kenosha County jumped 4-cents to $2.74. In Illinois. The average gallon of gas stands at $3.23, which is unchanged from this point last week, and 22-cents above the national average. Lake County saw a 3-cent drop to $3.23.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-26-24)