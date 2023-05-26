Gas Prices Make Big Jump in Wisconsin, Smaller Increase in Illinois

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices have shot up in Wisconsin over the last week. AAA says the average gallon of gas in the state runs $3.56…a 15-cent jump from last week’s prices, and just a penny below the national average. Kenosha County saw the biggest jump in the area, up 20-cents to $3.71. In Illinois, prices rose 4-cents over the last week to $3.97. Lake County saw an 8-cent jump to $4.12

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-26-23)