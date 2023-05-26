TUDN 1220 TUDN 1220AM Logo

Gas Prices Make Big Jump in Wisconsin, Smaller Increase in Illinois

mayo 26, 2023 6:55AM CDT
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices have shot up in Wisconsin over the last week. AAA says the average gallon of gas in the state runs $3.56…a 15-cent jump from last week’s prices, and just a penny below the national average. Kenosha County saw the biggest jump in the area, up 20-cents to $3.71. In Illinois, prices rose 4-cents over the last week to $3.97. Lake County saw an 8-cent jump to $4.12

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-26-23)

