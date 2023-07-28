Gas Prices Jump on Both Sides of State Line

(Milwaukee, WI) After several weeks of declines, gas prices jumped this week. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Wisconsin saw a 12-cent jump to $3.50 a gallon. That number is 21-cents below the national average. Kenosha County prices bumped up just 4-cents to $3.59. Illinois also saw a 12-cent increase over the last week to a current average of $3.95. That number is 24-cents higher than the national average, and the 7th highest average price in the country. Lake County prices were up 16-cents, and are back above the 4-dollar mark at $4.11.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-28-23)