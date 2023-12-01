Gas Prices in Wisconsin and Illinois Continue to Fall

(Milwaukee, WI) Gas prices have once again fallen on either side of the state line. AAA says the average for a gallon of gas in Wisconsin is currently $2.93, which is down 3-cents from this point last week, and is 31-cents below the national average of $3.24. Kenosha County also fell, down 4-cents to $2.95. In Illinois, the current average for a gallon of gas runs $3.41, which is down 2-cents from this point last week, but is 17-cents above the national average. Lake County held even from last week’s numbers at $3.38

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-1-23)