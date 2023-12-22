Gas Prices Fall Again as Holiday Travel Hits High Gear

(Milwaukee, WI) Gas prices continue to fall as the holiday travel season hits high gear. AAA says the average for a gallon of gas in Wisconsin runs $2.76, which is just a penny cheaper than last week, but 36-cents below the national average. Kenosha County saw a 7-cent drop to $2.70. In Illinois, the average for a gallon of gas stands at $3.13, which is down 9-cents from this point last week, and just a penny higher than the national average. Lake County saw a 12-cent drop to $2.99.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-22-23)