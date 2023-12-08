Gas Prices Continue Holiday Decline Across the Region

(Milwaukee, WI) Gas prices have continued their fall during the holiday season. AAA says that in Wisconsin, prices remain below the $3 mark, at an average of $2.88…which is a 5-cent drop from last week, and is 32-cents below the national average. Kenosha County saw a 6-cent drop to $2.89, In Illinois an average gallon of gas stands at $3.35, which is down 7-cents from this point last week, and is about 15-cents above the national average. Lake County saw a 12-cent drop to $3.28.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-8-23)