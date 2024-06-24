Fourteen Injured, Including Children, in Lake Michigan Boat Crash Near Racine

Racine, WI (WLIP)—Fourteen people, including children, were involved in a boat crash on Lake Michigan near Reef Point Marina in Racine on Sunday.

Speed and alcohol were contributing factors, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

A boat carrying three people, including kids, collided with another boat holding eleven people, also including kids.

Multiple injuries were reported, with one child airlifted to a hospital with a life-threatening head injury.

Several people were rescued from the water by a civilian boat.

Multiple agencies used heat-seeking drones to search for victims.