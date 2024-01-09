Four Men Arrested After Kenosha County Sheriff Traffic Stop Sunday Night

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Four men are in custody after a traffic stop late Sunday night.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department made the traffic stop in the 900 block of I-94 around 11:30 PM on a vehicle that was reportedly traveling 90 miles per hour.

Inside the vehicle the deputy spotted a man with facial injuries and bloody clothing.

It was determined that the man was both being held against his will by the three other men in the car and was also under investigation in Milwaukee for a child sex crime.

The man is identified as Rafael-Alfonso Gonzalez.

Investigators say the other men were going to take him to Chicago. Instead he was arrested by Milwaukee police.

The three other men are identified as Edwuin Toro-Araque, Levis Joaquin-Salas, and Marco Toilbares-Trojillo.

They were booked into the Kenosha County Jail on kidnapping charges.

The investigation into the case continues.