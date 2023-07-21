Former Youth Volleyball Coach Charged After Attempted Sexual Meeting With Minor

(Waukegan, IL) A McHenry man is facing charges, after he reportedly traveled to Lake County to meet what he thought was going to be an underage female. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Phillip Bromley was communicating online with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl. The 44-year-old was said to arrange a meeting in Lake County for sex with the minor, but when he arrived, Bromley was met by police. The former youth volleyball coach now faces a trio of felony charges including indecent solicitation of a minor, traveling to meet a minor, and grooming. Bond was set at 500-thousand-dollars.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-21-23)