Former Teacher Arraigned Amid Grooming Allegations

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)—A former Kenosha Unified middle school teacher, 29 year old Christian J. Enwright appeared in court Wednesday and was issued a $5,000 cash bond.

Enwright, who taught at Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum-West, was terminated following accusations of sending inappropriate messages to a student.

He faces 22 misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly sending hundreds of messages to a teenage student via Snapchat.

The court ordered Enwright to avoid unsupervised internet use and contact with schools or juveniles.

His pre-trial conference is set for June 14, with a pre-trial hearing on July 19.