Former Lake County Man Seeks Innocence Certificate in Overturned Murder Case

(Woodstock, IL) A former Lake County man will learn later this month if he will be 100% cleared of a murder he claims he did not commit. Kenneth Smith was convicted multiple times in the 2001 shooting death of Raul Briseño Sr. outside of the Burrito Express in McHenry…all of those convictions were overturned, and Smith was released from prison in 2021. The Park City man is now trying to win an innocence certificate. Prosecutors and Briseno’s family are against it, saying they still believe the 47-year-old committed the crime. Arguments that started back in October have wrapped up, and a McHenry County Judge is expected to issue a ruling on December 20th.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-6-23)