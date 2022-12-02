Five Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Lake County

(Buffalo Grove, IL) An investigation is underway after five people were found dead inside a Buffalo Grove home. Police say they were called on a well-being check late Wednesday morning at a residence in the 28-hundred block of Acacia Terrace. After failing to contact anyone, officials forced entry, finding five people dead. Ages, gender and identities of the deceased have not been released, nor has the manner of death. Authorities are saying, however, that they believe this was a “domestic related” murder-suicide incident. The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is assisting Buffalo Grove Police with the ongoing investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-30-22)