Fireworks To Blame For Pleasant Prairie Fire

Pleasant Prairie, WI (WLIP)–Pleasant Prairie officials say fireworks are to blame for a porch fire in the village.

It happened late Sunday into early Monday morning.

Fire crews were initially called to a house fire but found a porch that was detached from the home ablaze.

No injuries were reported but the porch will have to be completely rebuilt.

Fire officials are using the occasion to remind residents about the dangers of fireworks, which can be legally sold in Wisconsin.

However many communities ban their use. The Pleasant Prairie fire department posted pictures of the charred remains from Monday’s fire.