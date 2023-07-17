Final Property Tax Installment Due July 31st

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP via Kenosha County)–Kenosha County Treasurer Teri Jacobson reminds Kenosha County taxpayers that the final installment for their property tax is due by July 31.

Where you pay depends on where you live, or whether you are on time with your taxes.

If your property is in the City of Kenosha and you are paying 2022 property taxes, you must pay City of Kenosha Treasurer Michelle Nelson at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St.

If your property is in Pleasant Prairie and you are paying 2022 property taxes, you must pay Village of Pleasant Prairie Treasurer Kathy Goessl at the Village Hall, 9915 39th Ave.

If your property is located anywhere else in Kenosha County, or you have prior-year delinquent taxes, you must pay the County Treasurer’s Office.