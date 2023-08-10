Few New Details Released in Crystal Lake Murder-Suicide That Left 4 Dead

(Crystal Lake, IL) Very few new details have been released in an apparent murder-suicide near Crystal Lake. McHenry County Sheriff’s officials did say Thursday that the deceased victims, and the injured victim were all adults, and were all family members. Other details including ages, and how the group were related remain unknown. The incident took place on Wednesday morning in the 58-hundred block of Wild Plum Road. Upon arrival investigators found 3 females deceased, and a male and female injured. The male, who is being described as the “aggressor” later died at the hospital. No update has been provided on the condition of the surviving female. An investigation into the matter continues.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-10-23)