Few Details Released as Pleasant Prairie Police Investigate Shooting

(Pleasant Prairie, WI) Pleasant Prairie Police responded to a shooting yesterday. It reportedly happened around 4 PM in the 103-thousand block of 77th Street-in the Shoppes at Prairie Ridge. Police searched the area and say that the suspects were no longer in the area. They emphasized that there’s no danger to the public. No further details into the shooting were released.

Peter Serzant, WLIP News (1-24-24)