Family Left Homeless After Fire; Friends Seek Donations For Essentials

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha County family has been left homeless following a fire Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews from various agencies were called to the house on 191st Avenue in Bristol just before 3:30 PM.

According to a Go Fund Me page set up by friends of the family the house and its contents were completely destroyed.

The organizers say that they are raising money to help the family get their everyday essentials.