Excessive Heat Warning Issued As Heat Index Could Exceed 100 Degrees Wednesday

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–It’s going to get very hot outside this week.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for tomorrow as high temperatures could reach 100 degrees with the outside temps feeling like they’re well into triple digits.

Tomorrow’s heat index could reach as high as 114 degrees.

The warning changes to an Excessive Heat Watch for Wednesday night into Thursday as Kenosha’s lakeside temps will be in the 90’s.

However Thursday’s heat index could still be as high as 105.

The NOAA says that heat and humidity will significantly increase chances for heat related illnesses.

Experts say that if you have to be outside over the next few days the time to hydrate is now and that you shouldn’t wait until you’re in the heat to drink water.