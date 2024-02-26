Ethics Commission Recommends Campaign Finance Related Charges Against Trump Allies

(Madison, WI) (AP) The Wisconsin Ethics Commission is recommending that state prosecutors file felony charges against a fundraising committee for former President Donald Trump and a Republican state lawmaker related to an effort to unseat Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. The ethics commission provided documents on Friday showing that it referred the alleged violations to several county prosecutors on Tuesday. The commission alleges that Trump’s committee and state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, a Trump ally, conspired in a scheme to evade campaign finance laws to support the Republican primary challenger to Vos in 2022. Vos angered Trump after he fired a former state Supreme Court justice whom Vos had hired to investigate Trump’s allegations of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Associated Press