Eric Meadows Will Not Run Again For School Board Seat

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha School Board member has decided not to run again next year.

Eric Meadows filed his notification of non-candidacy Monday.

Meadows’ term expires next year.

He had filed legal action against the district so that he could serve a full three year term after the election notice for his seat was made incorrectly for a full term. It should have been notified for two years following the resignation of another board member.

Meadows was unsuccessful in reversing the KUSD board’s decision after they declared his seat vacant and reappointed him for a year.

In a social media post Meadows said that his daughter graduated from the district and so it’s time to “pass the torch to others.” Meadows acknowledged that he couldn’t accomplish everything he wanted but said that he did the best he could in putting education back into the hands of parents.

Four Kenosha Unified School Board seats will be on the ballot next spring.