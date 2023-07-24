TUDN 1220 TUDN 1220AM Logo

Early Monday Garage Fire Quickly Extinguished

julio 24, 2023 5:33AM CDT
Share
Credit: Getty Image

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue was on the scene of a garage fire early this morning.

It started around 2 AM in the 3300 block of 100th St.

Reports say that the fire was caused by wood that had been burning previously being stored in a plastic container.

Heat built up in the container causing the wood inside to ignite.

The department says that a family’s dog alerted them to the fire in the garage and after calling 911 started to fight the fire with a garden hose.

Because of the close proximity to the nearby fire station and what just so happens to be the village’s new fire truck the flames were quickly extinguished.

Recent Posts