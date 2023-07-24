Early Monday Garage Fire Quickly Extinguished

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue was on the scene of a garage fire early this morning.

It started around 2 AM in the 3300 block of 100th St.

Reports say that the fire was caused by wood that had been burning previously being stored in a plastic container.

Heat built up in the container causing the wood inside to ignite.

The department says that a family’s dog alerted them to the fire in the garage and after calling 911 started to fight the fire with a garden hose.

Because of the close proximity to the nearby fire station and what just so happens to be the village’s new fire truck the flames were quickly extinguished.