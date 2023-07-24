Early Monday Garage Fire Quickly Extinguished
julio 24, 2023 5:33AM CDT
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue was on the scene of a garage fire early this morning.
It started around 2 AM in the 3300 block of 100th St.
Reports say that the fire was caused by wood that had been burning previously being stored in a plastic container.
Heat built up in the container causing the wood inside to ignite.
The department says that a family’s dog alerted them to the fire in the garage and after calling 911 started to fight the fire with a garden hose.
Because of the close proximity to the nearby fire station and what just so happens to be the village’s new fire truck the flames were quickly extinguished.