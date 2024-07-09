Driver Identified In Fatal Crash

Newport Township, IL (WLIP)—The person killed in a high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle that ended in a fatal crash on Saturday has been identified.

At around 4:30 p.m., Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Newport Fire Protection District responded to a collision at Route 173 and Kilbourne Road.

The crash involved a stolen Lexus GS400, driven by 32-year-old Tyler Johnson of Salem, and a GMC Yukon.

Johnson, who was fleeing from Pleasant Prairie Police, ran a red light and collided with the Yukon, suffering fatal injuries.

The Lake County Coroner confirmed blunt force injuries as the cause of death following an autopsy on July 8.

The incident is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Technical Crash Investigations Team.