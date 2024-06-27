Downtown Kenosha Enhances Public Safety with New Flock Camera System

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The City of Kenosha has recently implemented the Flock camera system to boost public safety efforts-including most recently in downtown Kenosha.

This technology utilizes license plate readers to identify stolen vehicles and individuals wanted for serious felonies.

By scanning passing vehicles and providing real-time alerts to officers, the system aids in the swift apprehension of suspects.

Despite some privacy concerns, Kenosha Mayor David Bogdala emphasized to the WLIP Morning Show that the cameras are targeted and not used for random surveillance.

Since their installation, the cameras have already proven effective, leading to the capture of several wanted individuals.

Mayor Bogdala also said that there’s a possibility of expanding the system to squad cars for increased efficiency.