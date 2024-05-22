DNR Confirms Cicada Emergence in Wisconsin

Credit: Getty Images. BURTONSVILLE, MD - JUNE 01: Magicicada periodical cicadas, members of Brood X, cluster on a plant at Fairland Recreational Park June 01, 2021 in Burtonsville, Maryland. Billions of periodical cicadas are emerging from the soil in the eastern United States and Midwest to molt, mate, lay eggs and die after living underground for 17 years. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Madison, WI (WLIP)–The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed the emergence of Brood XIII cicadas in southern Wisconsin.

A Lake Geneva resident reported the cicadas, documenting the first sighting with photos taken on May 17.

These periodical cicadas, which appear every 17 years, are notable for their loud mating calls and large numbers, with tens to hundreds of thousands per acre.

This year is unique as it marks the co-emergence of Brood XIII and the 13-year Brood XIX across parts of the Midwest for the first time since 1803.

While cicadas can be a nuisance due to their noise and carcasses, they do not harm humans and are sometimes consumed as food.

The insects, active for four to six weeks, will continue emerging into June and won’t return until 2041.

The DNR encourages residents to report sightings via the Cicada Safari app to help track their presence.