Disney Owned Channels, Including ESPN, Return to Charter Spectrum Lineup

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Charter Spectrum cable TV subscribers are again able to watch Disney owned networks such as ESPN after the two companies reached a carrier agreement Monday.

Disney owned channels went dark late last month as the two media giants were at an impasse over a new carrier agreement.

However the new agreement between the two companies is being called “transformative.”

Select Charter packages will offer streaming services Disney Plus and ESPN Plus to the cable customers.

The specific terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal came just in time for the season debut of ESPN’s Monday Night Football package.

Customers can expect more details on their new options in the coming weeks.