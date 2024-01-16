Detention Hearing Tuesday for Teen Allegedly Involved in Zion Homicide

(Zion, IL) A detention hearing is scheduled for this afternoon for an 18-year-old arrested in connection with a Zion homicide. Officials say Brian Rodriguez faces a trio of weapons counts from the situation that left 20-year-old Willie Wright Jr. dead last week Wednesday. Authorities say Rodriguez, his brother, and Wright all met for either a gun sale or exchange…when bullets started flying. No other details of the incident have yet been released, though the suspect’s defense has called the shooting self-defense.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-16-24)