Detention Hearing Delayed Until End of February in Lake County Human Trafficking Case

(Highland Park, IL) A Highland Park woman charged with human trafficking is still awaiting a decision on whether or not she will remain behind bars until trial. Gladys Ibanez Olea is accused of keeping 4 people in her home that were smuggled to the US from Mexico, and forcing three of them to work, and give her their profits. Olea was supposed to have her detention hearing last Thursday, but her lawyer asked for a delay, which was granted. The 34-year-old will remain behind bars, at least until her next hearing, which is scheduled for the 28th.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-20-24)