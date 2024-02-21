Details Released on a Pair of Weekend Kenosha County Crashes

(Kenosha, WI) Two rollover crashes were reported over the weekend. The first happened shortly before 4 AM Sunday near the 29-hundred block of Highway E-A. First responders from Somers Fire and Rescue found a single vehicle about 50 feet off the roadway on its roof. It took about 30 minutes to extricate the person inside-who was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Then at 4:20 AM a two vehicle crash happened in the 27-hundred block of I-94. One vehicle flipped on its roof as a result of the crash but no serious injuries were reported.

Peter Serzant, WLIP News (2-21-24)